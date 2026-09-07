September 07, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Pretty cool that we get to play some cricket against neighbours Zimbabwe, says Wolvaardt

Pretty cool that we get to play some cricket against neighbours Zimbabwe, says Wolvaardt

Tshwane, Sep 7 (IANS) South Africa women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt has expressed excitement ahead of her team's historic maiden T20I tour to Zimbabwe, stating that it is ‘pretty cool’ to finally play against their African neighbours in a bilateral series at the senior level.

All five matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on September 11, 13, 15, 17, and 19. “It’s very special for us. I think for as long as I’ve played, we haven’t played against another African team. It’s pretty cool that we get to play some cricket against our neighbours. So I’m very excited to head over there,” said Laura in a statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

Laura leads a new-look squad that features only three other players - Annerie Dercksen, Karabo Meso, and Kayla Reyneke - from the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup squad in England. The touring party also includes four uncapped youngsters: Caitlin Wyngaard, Luyanda Nzuza, Nthabiseng Nini, and Jae-Leigh Filander, who replaced the injured wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta.

Head coach Mandla Mashimbyi believes the tour serves as a crucial testing ground for young talent as South Africa builds towards the 2029 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. “The purpose is quite simple. It’s an opportunity for players to test their skills. An opportunity to give opportunities to the young players.

“And also for us to see where we are going forward in terms of the future of South African cricket. A couple of youngsters putting their hands up. Just to put a bit of pressure on the usual players that we take on tour on a normal basis.

“When you’ve got players that are putting their hands up and actually pushing the other players that we’ve always had in our squad, it’s good for cricket as a whole in South Africa. So for me, the positive thing will be seeing these youngsters actually do well. And also seeing Laura lead the team,” he elaborated.

Laura noted that the fresh squad dynamic has energized the group ahead of the series. “It’s going to be awesome to see those youngsters just express themselves and play free cricket against a new opposition. Lots of talent here in the net. I’m keen to see how they all go in the games.”

--IANS

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