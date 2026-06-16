Sports Min Mandaviya to lead Fit India Cyclothon in Mumbai ahead of International Yoga Day

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya will spearhead a special edition of the Fit India Cyclothon at Mumbai's scenic Worli Coastal Cycle Track on Wednesday as part of the nationwide build-up to the 11th International Day of Yoga, which will be celebrated on June 21.

The event, organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Mumbai, under the flagship Fit India Movement, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am and is expected to draw nearly 250 cyclists. Bringing together fitness enthusiasts, sportspersons, students, and members of the public, the cyclothon aims to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles through regular physical activity and to promote cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Sea, the ride will reinforce the government's message of integrating fitness into everyday life. The initiative also serves as a curtain-raiser to International Yoga Day, highlighting the shared focus of yoga and cycling on physical well-being, mental health, and preventive healthcare.

Mandaviya has been a leading advocate of the Fit India Movement and has consistently promoted cycling as a simple yet effective means of improving public health. Since the launch of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle campaign in December 2024, he has actively participated in cycling events across the country, encouraging citizens of all ages to make fitness part of their daily routine.

The nationwide campaign, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, and MY Bharat, has grown rapidly over the past few months. According to official figures, the initiative has reached more than 30 lakh participants across over three lakh locations, reflecting growing public awareness of the importance of regular exercise and healthy living.

Wednesday's cyclothon is expected to further strengthen the objectives of the Fit India Movement by inspiring greater community participation in physical activities and promoting sustainable mobility through cycling. The event also aligns with the broader vision of creating a healthier and more active India while fostering a culture of fitness across cities and towns.

The Mumbai cyclothon also serves as a curtain-raiser for the global celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, which will see millions of people participate in more than 180 countries.

Over the last ten years, the International Day of Yoga has grown into one of the largest global wellness movements, with India leading the way. As countries worldwide unite to promote holistic health and preventive care, initiatives like Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Yoga Day highlight India’s role in encouraging a healthier, more active, and sustainable lifestyle for people around the world.

--IANS

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