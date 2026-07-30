Bloodshed in PoK exposes Pakistan’s double standard on Kashmir narrative

Ottawa, July 30 (IANS) The crackdown on civilians by Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has exposed the contradiction in Islamabad's longstanding narrative of safeguarding the interests of Kashmiri Muslims. Despite projecting itself as a champion of the Kashmiri cause, Pakistani forces have killed several civilians in the occupied territory amid escalating unrest in the region, a report has stated.

The failure of local authorities in PoK, operating under the direction of Pakistan's federal government and military, to address the core demands of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has fueled mounting public discontent. As demonstrations gather momentum, the Kashmiri diaspora has also intensified its criticism, describing Pakistan as an “oppressor and violator” of human rights in PoK, a report in Canada-based 'Geopolitical Monitor' detailed.

“Much of the uproar as of late has to do with a group known as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which came into being in 2023 as a localised grassroots movement that arose largely in response to economic issues, such as the rising price of flour and electricity. The JAAC eventually began to speak out about political grievances in addition to economic ones, including advocating for the idea of self-rule, thus gradually transforming into a political movement that challenged the writ of Pakistan’s security establishment,” the report detailed.

Recently, as civilians grappled with acute shortages of food and essential medicines in the Pakistan occupied territory, JAAC leader Sardar Aman Khan warned that if the local authorities continue to enforce the blockades, people in the region may consider the option of turning towards India.

He also alleged that the Pakistani military encouraged the people in PoK to start an uprising against the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by arming them, the report noted.

New Delhi has consistently accused Islamabad of supporting and facilitating terrorist networks across the Line of Control (LOC).

The report highlighted that Pakistan’s violent crackdown on civilians has triggered a strong backlash from the members of the Kashmiri diaspora abroad, especially in countries like the United Kingdom, where thousands have taken to the streets in protest.

Highlighting the widening crisis in PoK, it said, “The current protests also highlight the Pakistani security establishment’s mistreatment of non-Punjabi ethnicities; Kashmiris find solidarity and common cause with the also intensely persecuted Baloch and Pashtun communities.”

The report stressed that these developments in the occupied territory come amid extremely volatile security situations in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), prompting questions over Pakistan’s broader stability.

--IANS

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