Jassie Gill bids adieu to his late mother with heartfelt message, wants to be her son in every life

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has shared a heartfelt message for his mother, who passed away on July 27. On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared 2 throwback pictures with his mother.

He also penned a note in the caption, as he wished to be her son in every birth. He wrote, “Har janan bane tu Maa meri Har janam main tera putt hova. Alvida Maa. Until we meet again, Rest peacefully”.

Jassie Gill’s mother, Ravinder Kaur passed away after battling a prolonged illness. As per media reports, she had been undergoing treatment for cancer for nearly six months before succumbing to the disease. Her demise has triggered an outpouring of condolences from the Punjabi music and film fraternity, with fans expressing support for the singer and his family during the difficult time. The last rites were scheduled to take place in their native village of Jandali in Punjab. Although Jassie Gill has largely kept his family away from the spotlight throughout his career, he has often acknowledged their unwavering support in shaping his journey.

The tragic loss marks a deeply personal moment for the singer-actor, with colleagues and well-wishers standing by him in grief.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jassie Gill is set to be seen in the Punjabi film ‘Judaa’ in which he stars opposite Amyra Dastur.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 21, 2026

--IANS

aa/