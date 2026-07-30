Govt signs MoU with IndiGo to showcase India as tourism destination

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Ministry of Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of commercial airline IndiGo, on Thursday to promote India as a preferred global tourism destination through a strategic, non-exclusive and non-financial collaboration.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The event was attended by Bhuvnesh Kumar, Ministry of Tourism Secretary, and senior officials of the Ministry along with representatives of IndiGo.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the partnership will strengthen India's tourism promotion by combining the Ministry's flagship 'Incredible India' brand with IndiGo's extensive domestic and international network.

He noted that collaborative initiatives such as this will help take India's tourism message to wider audiences and reinforce the country's position as one of the world's most compelling travel destinations.

Under the MoU, the Ministry of Tourism and IndiGo will jointly undertake a global communication initiative titled "Incredible India by IndiGo".

The campaign will showcase India's rich and diverse tourism offerings, including cultural heritage, natural landscapes, spiritual destinations, wellness, adventure, wildlife and other experiential tourism products.

The campaign will be promoted through digital and print media, airport branding, in-flight platforms, social media, international travel exhibitions and other promotional channels.

The Ministry of Tourism will provide access to Incredible India brand assets and promotional content, while facilitating coordination with relevant stakeholders, wherever feasible, to support campaign activities, according to an official statement.

"IndiGo will create destination-focused content and amplify India's tourism messaging across its customer engagement platforms. The collaboration also envisages joint participation in tourism promotion initiatives, destination-focused campaigns and other mutually agreed activities aimed at enhancing the visibility of India's tourism offerings in key domestic and international markets," the statement said.

"The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of two years. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of the Ministry of Tourism and IndiGo to promote India's tourism potential, enhance international tourist arrivals and position India as a leading global tourism destination," the statement added.

--IANS

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