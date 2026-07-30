‘Mahabharat’ actor Nitish Bharadwaj urges Ranbir Kapoor to not pollute his ‘vaani’, refrain from doing films like ‘Animal’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in the Indian epic series ‘Mahabharat’, has urged Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor to not pollute his “vaani”, and refrain from doing films like ‘Animal’.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of the upcoming film ‘Ramayana’, and lauded the film’s team for mounting such a huge project.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “My views on Ramayan trailer, 100% Oscar for Best Foreign Film. Namit Badhaee. Nitesh Tiwari is Bharat’s next gift to the world cinema after Satyajit Rai & Shekhar Kapoor. Tens of awards for Production design & DOP. Wonderful period creation using VFx & AI. Thanks to a great music maestro Hans Zimmer for collaborating with Indian cinema. Ranbir now at par with Ranvir as the next 2 unbeatable Dhurandhars. Yash - welcome to global cinema”.

He further mentioned, “RK, always loved you as an actor but now starts your social responsibility to uphold Bharat’s heritage, values, culture & ethos. So no more ANIMAL even if the goldmine is offered to you. Plz do not pollute your Vaani anymore. Bharat has enough stories to satiate your acting prowess. I only hope that Bharateeyas will accept Sai Pallavi as Sita & I can also hear Tulsidas ji’s CHAUPAEES amidst Mridangam & Manjira somewhere in the film. That’s the sound identity of this Maha-Kavvya in every Bharateeya’s soul. Will want to see RAMYAN at least 5 times as my respect to Nitesh’s toil of making this magnum opus”.

Ranbir found himself at the centre of polarising opinion, and criticism for working in ‘Animal’, which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film was criticised for its allegedly misogynist themes, gore and violence.

Meanwhile, the trailer of ‘Ramayana’ was unveiled during the wee hours on Thursday, and it showcases a heavily VFX driven narrative of the Indian epic. The film is set to release on November 8, 2026.

--IANS

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