Suki Waterhouse reveals daughter’s cute nickname for Robert Pattinson

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson's daughter has a sweet and equal parts grungy nickname for him. The actor’s daughter calls him "daddy Batman".

The 40-year-old actor starred in Matt Reeves's superhero film ‘The Batman’ in 2022, and his two-year-old daughter now calls him by the nickname of the caped crusader.

Suki Waterhouse, who is engaged to Robert, said on the ‘And The Writer Is’ podcast, "She calls him Daddy Batman now because he’s always dressed up like that now for the next seven months whenever he’s on FaceTime”.

Robert is currently filming ‘The Batman: Part II’, but he always makes time for his family. Suki shared, "She’s on FaceTime today to her dad who’s covered in blood with huge black circles around his eyes. We’re just like, ‘It’s fine’”.

The actress also revealed that her daughter is already cognisant of what her parents do for work. Suki said, "She like knows what I do now. She like points it out in a story book. We were looking at jobs the other day and she was like, ‘That’s your job, like the girl with the guitar’”.

Meanwhile, Suki recently revealed that she hopes to make a return to acting one day. The London-born star intends to return to acting at some stage, but Suki is currently firmly focused on her music career.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024. The couple kept the birth private initially, with the news emerging after they were photographed walking together in Los Angeles with a stroller in late March. Suki Waterhouse later confirmed the arrival by sharing the first photo of their baby on Instagram in April.

During her performance at Coachella 2024, she also revealed that the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

--IANS

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