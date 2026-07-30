'He showed composure isn't the opposite of aggression': Tendulkar lauds Rahane after retirement

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed Ajinkya Rahane for his ‘remarkable career’, highlighting the former India captain's composure and ability to put the team's interests ahead of his own after the 37-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Rahane, who famously led India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series triumph in Australia in 2020-21, announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning more than a decade.

Tendulkar, who shared the dressing room with Rahane during his early years with Mumbai, recalled the batter's selfless approach and praised his leadership during India's memorable triumph in Australia.

"Congratulations on a remarkable career, @ajinkyarahane88. The first time we batted together for Mumbai, I saw someone who never chased moments. They came to you because you were willing to do the hard yards for the team. That same quality defined your finest hour in Australia. You showed that composure isn't the opposite of aggression. It is often what gives a team the confidence to be fearless," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career! Wishing you and your family all the very best," he added.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated Rahane, describing him as one of the finest cricketers of his generation to represent India across formats.

"Congratulations, Jinks, on a remarkable career! One of the finest from this generation to represent the country in all formats and also lead successfully in some of the most prestigious games! You did well at every opportunity and here's wishing you good luck for what comes next! Shakalaka baby," Yuvraj posted on Instagram.

Rahane made his India debut during the 2011 tour of England and went on to feature in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. He scored 5,077 runs in 144 Test innings, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, while also accumulating 2,962 runs in ODIs. His last appearance for India came in the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

Rahane's finest moment as an international captain came during India's 2020-21 tour of Australia. After India were bowled out for 36 in Adelaide and lost captain Virat Kohli, Rahane took charge and guided the team to a historic 2-1 series victory, including the memorable triumph at the Gabba.

The Mumbai batter announced his retirement through a video on social media with the caption, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

"The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practise, I gave this game everything I had," Rahane said in his retirement video.

"Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off," he added.

--IANS

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