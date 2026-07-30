July 30, 2026 6:48 PM हिंदी

Manish Malhotra recalls how working with Sridevi on a Malayalam film deepened his admiration for handloom

Manish Malhotra recalls how working with Sridevi on a Malayalam film deepened his admiration for handloom

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Celebrity costume designer Manish Malhotra recently designed a traditional outfit for Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and couldn’t stop seeing the reflection of the actress’ mother, Sridevi in her daughter. He also shared how working with the late actress deepened his admiration for handloom.

On Thursday, the costume designer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in which she can be seen dressed in a predraped, stitched Kanchipuram weave brocade saree.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about his love for sarees.

He wrote, “Growing up, I was always fascinated by my mother’s handloom woven saris that she wore when we attended weddings. The richness of Kanchipuram weaves, the beauty of Panchampalli saris, and the elegance they carried left a lasting impression on me watching them worn by Iconic heroines in our Movies”.

“A few years later, I worked with Sridevi ma’am on a Malayalam film in the early ’90s, which only deepened my admiration for these incredible textiles and the culture they represent as she and I went shooping in chennai .. @janhvikapoor carries Sridevi ma’am’s legacy and looks beautiful in this contemporary a predraped, stitched Kanchipuram weave brocade sari in a gilded amethyst hue, sculpted into a modern sculpted silhouette while preserving the soul of the traditional weave. She looks effortlessly beautiful #janvhikapoor styling”, he added.

Earlier, Manish Malhotra paid an emotional tribute to his late mother on what would have been her 95th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the designer shared a rare childhood memory and expressed his love and longing for her through a heartfelt social media post.

The first monochrome image shows a young Manish planting a kiss on his mother’s cheek. In the next picture, he can be seen smiling while posing with her for a selfie. Manish also shared pictures of his mother from cherished family moments. Manish Malhotra's mother, Sudarshan, passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 94.

--IANS

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