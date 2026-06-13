Spirituality, femininity, ecology key motifs in poetry of Indian Portuguese language teacher

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Inspired equally by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Portugal's literary icon Luis de Camoes, an Indian teacher of Portuguese at the Camoes Portuguese Cultural Centre in New Delhi, has released her second book of poetry, which spans themes as varied as social injustice to ecology while seeking that its readers look inwards to find their own answers.

Dr Bindiya Bedi Charan Noronha, who is also the Senior Technical Officer at the Portuguese Embassy in India, told IANS in an interaction that her work tries to raise questions rather than provide answers.

In the book "Riding With The Silver Wolf", released by the Portuguese Ambassador on the country's National Day on June 10, Noronha said that her book does not have a single overarching theme but is rather a "journey on the waves".

Following is a transcript of the interview:

IANS: What is the central theme of your book?

Noronha: This book has many themes. It draws on spirituality in India, feminine identity, ecological awareness, and social justice. It explores the concept of feminine identity, but I cannot say that it has just one central theme. It is like a journey on the waves, and those waves travel through many different areas of life.

IANS: How does this book connect India and Portugal?

Noronha: I went to Portugal to study in 1988. I was the first recipient of a scholarship awarded under the cultural agreement between India and Portugal. As a result, I was deeply influenced by the country. Portugal is a small nation surrounded by the ocean, and its culture left a lasting impression on me.

June 10 is Portugal's National Day, and the day also marks the death of the great Portuguese poet Luis de Camoes. I had already been greatly influenced by Rabindranath Tagore, and later I was influenced by the writings of Camoes as well.

In a way, Rabindranath Tagore is synonymous with India's cultural identity, while Camoes is synonymous with Portuguese identity. Portugal's National Day is celebrated worldwide by Portuguese-speaking communities and in recognition of the country's language and culture. Since I also teach the Portuguese language, this connection is very close to my heart.

IANS: What are the key features of your book?

Noronha: As I mentioned earlier, the book is not simply trying to take readers outward or provide answers. Instead, it raises questions and encourages readers to look within themselves. It invites them to discover courage and responsibility alongside freedom.

We enjoy a great deal of freedom in our country. We are a democratic nation where people can express themselves, engage in discussions, and even protest. However, freedom must also be exercised responsibly.

The book highlights social injustices, including the situation of widows in Varanasi, as well as the ecological damage occurring around us. It encourages readers to reflect deeply on these issues. At the same time, it draws upon the richness of our spiritual heritage and cultural traditions.

IANS: Which audience or demographic has this book primarily targeted?

Noroha: This book speaks to everyone. One beautiful example is India's Stanza, a poetry group that I curate. Our youngest poet is 13 years old, while the oldest is 72.

Every month, we hold poetry gatherings under the UK Poetry Society. The book is a journey both inward and outward, a journey to find one's own answers, healing, and a greater love for the world. Because of this, it can resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds.

IANS: What cultural impact do you hope this book will have?

Noronha: This book has been written from my own cultural perspective, which has been shaped by India. At the same time, my work with the Embassy of Portugal, my studies in Portugal, and my teaching of Portuguese language and culture have also influenced it.

Therefore, the book reflects both Indian and Portuguese cultural influences. The foreword has been written by Maria Regina da Mota, President of the International Academy of Portuguese Culture, and the book was launched by the Portuguese Ambassador. I believe these elements clearly demonstrate the book's cultural significance and impact.

--IANS

scor/vd