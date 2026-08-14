Subhash Ghai shares how Gen Z wants to change the system through self-reliance

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared an inspiring thought about Gen Z, highlighting the younger generation’s emphasis on self-reliance, skills and hard work as a way to bring about meaningful change in society.

Sharing what he described as an “amazing quote” from Gen Z, Ghai wrote about a young person telling their parents that they wanted to build their future through their own skills and hard work rather than depending on others for additional money, services or influence. The filmmaker also highlighted the idea of choosing peace over constant confrontation.

Sharing an image of currency, Subhash Ghai wrote, “An Amazing quote from our Gen Z “ the moment i tell my parents that i will grow myself with my own skill n hardwork. U don’t have to ask extra money for your services n power from people : the corruption will Stop automatically. All fights against system are temporary coz we are the part of system. . Let me work on peace Parents please.”

Meanwhile, Ghai has been associated with several acclaimed films over the years, including “Kalicharan,” “Vishwanath,” “Karz,” “Krodhi,” “Hero,” “Vidhaata,” “Meri Jung,” “Karma,” “Ram Lakhan,” “ Saudagar,” “Khalnayak,” “Pardes” and “Taal.”

His most recent directorial venture was “Kaanchi: The Unbreakable,” which released in 2014. The drama marked the debut of actress Mishti Chakraborty and also featured Kartik Aaryan in a key role, alongside veterans Rishi Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty.

Up next, Subhash Ghai sparked curiosity about his upcoming project with a playful social media post. Last year, the veteran filmmaker shared a picture of Riteish Deshmukh dressed in women’s attire. Ghai jokingly referred to the actor as the “heroine” of his next film and asked fans to guess the identity of the “beautiful girl” in the picture.

Sharing the image, Ghai had written, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under Mukta Arts. A classic beauty. Can you guess the name of this beautiful girl?” The picture, however, appeared to be a still from the 2006 comedy “Apna Sapna Money Money,” in which Riteish played a conman and appeared in a woman’s disguise as part of his character.

--IANS

ps/