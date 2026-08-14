Neil Patrick Harris turns Disneyland Paris trip into a magical family adventure

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Neil Patrick Harris took a break from his clown school stint in France to enjoy a fun-filled day at Disneyland Paris with his husband, David Burtka, and spoke about meeting Minnie and Mickey, exploring Phantom Manor and the hedge mazes, and ending the day with the spectacular fireworks show.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his visit to the theme park and wrote: “While in France for clown school (another post, that) we snuck away to Disneyland Paris for a fantastic day of fun. It was David’s first time, and we had a blast.”

“Minnie charmed us, Mickey said hello, Phantom Manor was phenomenal, hedge mazes made us nuts, and the firework show was the perfect way to end the night. Thanks, @disneylandparis! #grateful @dbelicious,” he added.

Harris is known for his comedic television roles and dramatic and musical stage roles, he has received multiple accolades throughout his career, including a Tony Award and five Primetime Emmy Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and three Actor Awards.

On television, he is known for playing the title character on the series Doogie Howser, M.D. as well as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Harris is also known for portraying the title character in Joss Whedon's musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and a fictional version of himself in the Harold & Kumar film series. His other films include Starship Troopers, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Gone Girl.

On the personal front, from 1997 to 1998, Harris dated actress Christine Taylor. In a 2008 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he discussed how the relationship made him realize his true sexuality.

Harris has been in a relationship with actor and chef David Burtka since April 2004. In October 2010, they became parents to twins, son Gideon and daughter Harper, born via a surrogate mother. The two got married in Italy in September 2014.

--IANS

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