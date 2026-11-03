November 03, 2026 11:57 PM हिंदी

Spanish police open investigation into death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel

Spanish police open investigation into death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Spanish police have launched an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, who died after suffering serious injuries in an on-field collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division match.

The 30-year-old striker suffered head and chest injuries after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the closing stages of Monday's match at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel before being taken to hospital.

According to ESPN, Spain's National Police confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation had been opened into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with prosecutors also expected to be involved in the proceedings.

De Miguel was admitted to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Nuestra Senora de Candelaria after the collision. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was resuscitated by medical personnel. His condition was initially described as stable but serious before deteriorating neurologically on Tuesday morning. He passed away at 8 am local time.

The match was abandoned following the incident, while Andorra goalkeeper Owono was shown a straight red card by the referee.

Andorra, owned by former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, expressed its condolences following the Tenerife forward's death.

"We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace," the club said in a statement.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also expressed his grief over the player's death, saying the governing body stood with his family, teammates and everyone associated with Tenerife.

"We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss," Ceferin said.

UEFA has announced that a moment of silence will be observed in memory of Jesus de Miguel at all its matches this week.

De Miguel had played for several clubs in Spain's lower divisions before helping Tenerife secure promotion to the Segunda Division last season.

--IANS

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