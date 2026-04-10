April 10, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

Spain has slandered our heroes, soldiers of IDF: Netanyahu

Spain has slandered our heroes, soldiers of IDF: Netanyahu (File image)

Jerusalem, April 10 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the removal of Spain's representatives from a coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, warning that countries that intend to "wage a political war" against Israel will "pay an immediate price."

In a statement issued on X, Netanyahu stated that Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack it. He accused Spain of "slandering" Israel's soldiers and standing against Jerusalem.

"The State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us. Spain has slandered our heroes, the soldiers of the IDF, the soldiers of the most moral army in the world. And therefore I have instructed to expel Spain's representatives from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen time and again to stand against Israel," Netanyahu posted on X.

"Whoever attacks the State of Israel instead of the terrorist regimes, whoever does so, will not be our partner regarding the future of the region. I am not prepared to tolerate this hypocrisy and this hostility. I do not intend to allow any country to wage a political war against us without paying an immediate price for it," he added.

The Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat oversees the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Spain had a permanent presence at the headquarters, 'The Times of Israel' reported, citing an Israeli official.

Ties between Spain and Israel have been strained over the past two years as Spanish government has expressed anger against Israel's war in Gaza. In March, Spain also withdrew its Ambassador to Israel.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among the most vocal European leaders to criticise the US and Israel's actions, repeatedly stating the message "No to the war."

Earlier in March, the Spanish government shut its airspace to all flights linked to the US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, including US aircraft deployed in third countries like the UK and France, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing media reports.

In an interview with radio station Cadena Ser, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo confirmed the decision and mentioned that the move was "part of the Spanish government's decision not to participate in or support this war, which was begun unilaterally and violates international law."

Previously, Spain prohibited the use of US military bases on its territory, including Rota and Moron de la Frontera, in connection with the conflict.

--IANS

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