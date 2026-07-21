SP workers protest in Ayodhya, submit memorandum against bulldozer action on Jauhar University

Lucknow, July 21 (IANS) With the ‘demolition deadline’ approaching for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, the Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders and workers have intensified their protests across the state against the government’s ‘malicious and vindictive’ move.

A group of SP leaders and workers hit the streets in Ayodhya on Tuesday, raising their objection to the Rampur Development Authority’s order to demolish 38 out of 40 buildings, allegedly raised without approved sanctioned plans.

They submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to the city’s District Magistrate and demanded a halt to the proposed flattening of the varsity buildings.

In the memorandum, the SP workers have demanded intervention against the proposed action against Jauhar University, founded by party veteran Azam Khan and insisted that all parties be given an opportunity to present their case in accordance with legal procedures.

The stir, led by former minister and former MLA Tej Narayan Pandey, saw scores of SP workers raising slogans in support of Jauhar University and accusing the government of acting out of political vendetta.

Speaking to the media, Tej Pandey said that the state administration should rather provide an opportunity to rectify technical or documentary deficiencies rather than bringing down the entire educational institution.

He alleged that the government wants to shut down schools and open liquor shops in their place.

Pandey said that on the one hand there is talk about making the country 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader) but on the other, attempts are being made to snatch pens and books from the hands of children.

“The country cannot be strengthened by running bulldozers over temples of learning. If there are shortcomings regarding the university's building, blueprints, or other documents, an opportunity should be given to address them in accordance with the rules,” he stated.

He alleged that the decision to target a single educational institution with a bulldozer appears to be driven by political vendetta and demanded that the government allow the varsity to rectify its ‘shortcomings’ rather than bulldozing it.

The controversy over Jauhar University erupted after the RDA flagged multiple violations inside the varsity, claiming that 38 out of 40 buildings were made without necessary approvals and also asked the University to remove them on its own within a time frame, failing which the district administration will step in to raze them.

--IANS

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