EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, says 'India-Canada cooperation steadily growing'

Manila, July 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Manila on Wednesday.

Stressing that the cooperation between India and Canada has been growing, EAM Jaishankar said that his talks with Anita Anand focused on achieving the goals for the relationship set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney.

"Appreciate the discussion with Canada FM Anita Anand this afternoon. India-Canada cooperation has been steadily growing. Our conversation focused on achieving the goals for the relationship set by our Prime Ministers," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, and expressed appreciation for his insights and assessments on the region and global developments.

"Had a good lunch conversation with FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore this afternoon in Manila. Always appreciate his insights and assessments on the region, as also on global developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Currently, EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to the Philippines to attend the ASEAN framework discussions.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and reiterated India's strong concern about the safety of Indian seafarers in the region.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation.

"An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, and mobility. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila, reviewing key priority areas under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, while also exchanging views on regional, global and multilateral issues of shared interest.

Following the meeting, the EAM took to X and said, "Pleased to meet Secretary Marco Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence. We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest."

EAM Jaishankar also met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, reviewing the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia.

"Great to catch up with FM Senator Penny Wong of Australia. Followed up on the outcomes of PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia," the EAM posted on X.

--IANS

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