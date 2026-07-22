England to host Australia for first-ever Mixed Disability Ashes in 2027

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Ashes rivalry is set to enter a new chapter in 2027 with England and Australia scheduled to contest the first-ever Mixed Disability Ashes, marking a landmark moment in the continued evolution of disability cricket.

Australia's Men's Mixed Disability team will travel to England for a T20I series, with the inaugural contest forming part of England's 2027 Ashes summer. While the schedule and venues are yet to be announced, the series will ensure that the men's, women's and mixed disability teams from England all compete in Ashes contests during the same season.

The announcement reflects the rapid growth of mixed disability cricket, which has gained momentum through bilateral series in recent years. England have already faced India in the format and are set to host another series this summer, while Australia will now become the latest nation to join the expanding international calendar.

The historic series is expected to provide elite cricketers with disabilities an opportunity to compete in one of the sport's most celebrated rivalries, further strengthening efforts to integrate disability cricket into the mainstream international landscape.

Head of Disability Cricket Ian Martin said, "It really signals the next step of Mixed Disability Cricket to be able to introduce an Ashes, it's a hugely meaningful progression for the game. All cricket fans understand the importance of an Ashes series. England v Australia is for so many the peak of the game and I'm delighted that our Men's Mixed Disability squad will get a chance to compete in such a series.

"We've had a fantastic series against India, with another one due this summer, and we're keen to continue growing this format. I'm delighted we'll be able to welcome Australia to the UK next summer and I can't wait for our first Mixed Disability Ashes series."

Cricket Australia Chief of Cricket James Allsopp believes the new competition represents another important milestone in the sport's inclusivity journey.

"The Mixed Disability Ashes series will allow cricketers with a disability in Australia to add a new chapter to one of sport’s greatest rivalries, along with the Men’s, Women’s and Blind Ashes series. We’re excited to align with other nation’s cricket boards in fielding Mixed Disability teams, and have followed England’s and India’s series with interest the past two years.

“The National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Ballarat next January will be an important part of the selection process for the Mixed Disability Ashes, including our first feature match in the format. We can’t wait to take part in the new Ashes series next year and have our elite cricketers with a disability take on our oldest rivals in England,” James said.

--IANS

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