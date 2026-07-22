Adani Power clocks robust 47.2 pc net profit growth in Q1, logs highest-ever quarterly EBITDA

Ahmedabad, July 22 (IANS) Adani Power on Wednesday reported solid growth of 47.2 per cent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,867 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 3,305 crore in Q1 FY26, due to tight control over finance costs despite growth in operations and ongoing capital expenditure programme.

The Adani Group company posted strong 26.6 per cent growth in consolidated continuing total revenue for Q1 FY27 at Rs 17,936 crore compared to Rs 14,167 crore in Q1 FY26, which is in line with volume growth and power selling rates.

Meanwhile, the company registered sharp 21.6 per cent growth in consolidated continuing EBITDA for Q1 FY27 at Rs 6,983 crore, compared to Rs 5,744 crore for Q1 FY26 -- highest ever quarterly performance, showcasing core profitability strength despite higher fuel costs.

Adani Power said that consolidated power sale volume was higher by 16.9 per cent at 28.8 billion unit (BU) in Q1 FY27 compared to 24.6 BU in Q1 FY26, on the back of higher operating capacity and strong power demand growth.

“Adani Power has once again demonstrated strength of its efficient and cost-competitive portfolio and operational excellence in various spheres by posting its highest ever quarterly EBITDA on continuing basis. APL has consolidated firmly on the path to expand its portfolio to 45GW, with rapid progress on ongoing projects and strong liquidity from current operations,” said SB Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power.

“As we expand our reach further with the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates’ stake in power assets, we are also diversifying into domestic and international hydro power projects and preparing ourselves to enter new opportunities in the nuclear power field. We are strongly committed to helping India meet its long-term development goals with the supply of reliable and competitive electricity,” he mentioned.

According to the company, power sales under PPAs grew by 30.3 per cent to 24.5 BU, while tariff realisation improved by 8.5 per cent to Rs. 5.95/kWh in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Merchant and short-term realisation improved by 13.1 per cent to Rs 7.04/kWh in Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26 due to stronger demand.

Adani Power also acquired the 180 MW Churk thermal power plant, 24 per cent equity stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (2,220 MW), and 11.49 per cent equity stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (1,980 MW) as per the terms of the Approved Resolution Plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited, under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

--IANS

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