South Korean President Lee Jae Myung set to undertake three-day India State Visit

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to India for a State Visit from April 19-21 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

During his visit, Lee Jae Myung will hold talks with PM Modi on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including shipbuilding, trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies, people-to-people connect and cultural exchanges. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

This will be Lee Jae Myung's first visit to India after assuming office and PM Modi is also scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting leader.

On the visit, Lee Jae Myung will be accompanied by South Korea's First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

President Lee Jae Myung will also hold talks with President Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu will also host a banquet in honour of President Lee Jae Myung. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will call on President Lee Jae Myung after his arrival in India.

"India and the ROK share a multifaceted partnership rooted in ancient civilizational ties and shared values of democracy and rule of law. The visit of President Lee underscores the shared aspiration of both countries to further strengthen the existing areas of cooperation while expanding collaboration in new and emerging areas of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

Last November, PM Modi held a meeting with the South Korean President on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. This was their second meeting in 2025 following their talks on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Mr. Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. This is our second meeting this year, indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages," PM Modi posted on X following the meeting.

--IANS

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