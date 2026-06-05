June 05, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

India, Zimbabwe agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

India, Zimbabwe agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) India and Zimbabwe agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties by expanding existing cooperation in areas such as training, support and maintenance of common air assets, the Ministry of Defence said.

The inaugural meeting of the India-Zimbabwe Joint Defence Committee (JDC) took place in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties by expanding existing cooperation in areas such as training, support and maintenance of common air assets. They also discussed ways to collaborate in new areas, including joint manufacturing, counter-terrorism, border management and peacekeeping," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad from the Indian side and Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary Aaron Daniel Tonde Nhepera, who is leading a 12-member high-level delegation on a two-day visit to India.

The Indian delegation comprised representatives from the Department of Defence Production Services and Armed Forces Medical Services.

"India and Zimbabwe share a steadily deepening defence partnership. The first JDC meeting has further reinforced the ties by operationalising the objectives laid down in the MoU on Defence Cooperation signed by the Defence Ministers (India's Rajnath Singh and Zimbabwe's Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri) of both countries on the sidelines of Aero India 2025," the Ministry added.

The delegation from Zimbabwe also visited the DPSU Bhawan in New Delhi, where they discussed potential areas of mutual cooperation with representatives from the Indian defence industry.

Aaron Daniel Tonde Nhepera commenced his visit by laying a wreath and paying homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Zimbabwe have a long history of close and cordial relations.

India supported Zimbabwe's freedom struggle.

India and Zimbabwe signed an MoU in Defence Cooperation in February 2025.

Maiden Mini Defence Expo and Industry Interaction was organised by India's Ministry of Defence, in association with the Ministry of Defence of Zimbabwe and Strategic Research and Growth Foundation (SGRF) India on March 21, 2025.

--IANS

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