Bengal T20 League: Champions, challengers and new rivalries ready to collide in 2026 edition

Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) The Bengal T20 League makes its eagerly awaited third return, featuring top cricket talent from across the state for another summer of exciting T20 matches. With 8 men's teams and 8 women's teams, the tournament will deliver a month of intense games, rising stars, and strong regional rivalries. Scheduled from June 5 to 21, 2026, teams from all over Bengal will vie for the league championship.

Adamas Howrah Warriors and Kolkata Royal Tigers enter Season 3 as the reigning champions in the men's and women's divisions, respectively, with every team eager to claim the trophy this year. The season kicks off on June 5 with the first men's match at Eden Gardens, where defending champions Adamas Howrah Warriors will compete against Novus Royals Purulia at 7:00 PM. The women's tournament begins the next day, June 6, with defending champions Kolkata Royal Tigers facing Novus Royals Purulia in the opening game at 9:00 AM at the JU Salt Lake Campus.

Bablu Koley, secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said, "This platform is for promoting our cricketers. We need to understand one thing: T20 cricket has become a big deal today, so we need to enhance the competitiveness of our domestic T20 cricket. We expect more T20 cricketers to emerge so that they can go on to play for India and in the IPL. This is a platform for them to prove their mettle in T20 cricket. CAB has a duty towards the promotion of its cricketers, and this is a platform for them to showcase their abilities in T20 cricket, which is the premier format of the game in today's world."

Defending champion Adamas Howrah Warriors will face newcomers Novus Royals Purulia in the season's opening match. The Warriors aim to begin their title defense with a win, while Purulia is eager to make a strong impression in their inaugural Bengal T20 League campaign.

Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Adamas Howrah Warriors captain Shakir Habib Gandhi said, "We have had extensive preparations leading into the tournament, with several practice matches and training sessions. As defending champions, we have worked hard and focused on improving ourselves. There is no added pressure on the team. Our belief is simple: if we follow the right process and execute our plans well, the results will take care of themselves."

Novus Royals Purulia captain Sudip Kumar Gharami said, "We have a strong blend of experienced seniors and talented youngsters, which has created a very positive atmosphere within the squad. Tournaments like this provide an important platform for players, with scouts closely following performances and assessing how individuals respond to different match situations. It is a valuable learning experience for everyone. If we perform well and stay committed to our process, it can open up many opportunities for players in the future."

Novus Royals Purulia will debut in the Bengal T20 League during the season opener. With experienced players such as Sudip Kumar Gharami and Yuvraj Deepak Keswani leading the team, they aim to kick off their campaign positively against the defending champions.

Attention then shifts to the women's tournament on June 6, where the defending champions, Kolkata Royal Tigers, start their title defense against Novus Royals Purulia at 9:00 AM at the JU Salt Lake Campus. The first day will also include Murshidabad Kueens battling Shrachi Rarh Tigers at 1:30 PM, promising an exciting and competitive women's season.

Novus Royals Purulia captain Dhara Gujjar highlighted the growing opportunities in the women's game, saying, "The WPL has opened new doors for women cricketers and given players a clear pathway to the highest level. Competitions like the Bengal Women's T20 League are invaluable because they put young talent in front of scouts, franchises, and selectors while also providing exposure to high-quality competition. For many players, this is an opportunity to prove themselves, gain confidence, and take a step closer to their dream of playing in the WPL and representing India."

Kolkata Royal Tigers captain Mita Paul, the highest-valued player at the auction, is among the notable players to watch. As one of the most accomplished cricketers in the tournament, Paul will play a key role in her team's efforts to begin their title defense successfully.

"The opening game is a chance to make a statement and build momentum for the rest of the tournament. We have worked hard in the lead-up and are confident in our preparations. The focus is on staying calm, backing our skills, and playing fearless cricket. We are looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans and getting our campaign off to a strong start," said Mita Paul.

--IANS

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