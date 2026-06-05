India, UK share Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: MEA

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said in a statement that India and the United Kingdom share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, released amid the visit of the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

“India and the United Kingdom share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The historical ties have transformed into a robust, multi-faceted, mutually beneficial relationship over the years. The visit of Foreign Secretary Cooper further strengthens the bilateral relationship,” read the statement.

During her visit, Cooper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held the first annual meeting with the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to review the India-UK Vision 2035, adopted during the visit of the Prime Minister to the UK in July 2025.

According to the MEA, there were key outcomes in the areas of education, critical minerals, and maritime security during the visit.

“During their meeting, both Ministers reviewed the progress made under all five pillars of India-UK Vision 2035, including Growth, Technology and Innovation, Defence and Security, Climate and Clean Energy, and Education,” noted the MEA.

The two Ministers agreed that education remained one of the most successful pillars of bilateral cooperation and looked forward to the early convening of the first Ministerial Dialogue on Education.

The Ministry of Education handed over the Letter of Approval to the University of Liverpool to open its Bengaluru campus under India’s New Education Policy (NEP), in the presence of EAM, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and the UK Foreign Secretary.

“The Liverpool University campus in Bengaluru is expected to begin operations from the next academic year,” said the MEA.

“The Memorandum of Understanding between King’s College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence (RMSCE), established under the ‘Maritime Security’ pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), was also exchanged during the visit,” it added.

--IANS

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