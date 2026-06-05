June 05, 2026 12:57 AM हिंदी

India favourites in Asian U18 hockey clash, says Pakistan hockey team official ahead of semis clash

India favourites in Asian U18 hockey clash, says Pakistan hockey team official ahead of semis clash

Lahore, June 5 (IANS) As the Under-18 teams of India and Pakistan get ready to face off in the semifinals of the Asia Cup Under-18 tournament in Japan on Friday, a Pakistan team official has tipped India as the favourite to win the match, saying the rival camp has superior preparation and facilities.

The U18 teams of the archrivals will meet in the continental event on Friday after Pakistan secured their place in the semifinals with a 5-2 win in their final group game on Wednesday in Kakamigahara, Japan. India dominated Group A with a massive 13-0 win against Kazakhstan and a 1-4 victory over South Korea.

Japan also advanced strongly with wins over India (4-2), Chinese Taipei, and South Korea. Hosts and defending champions Japan face Malaysia in the other semifinal.

“India’s preparations for the tournament were extensive as they played five matches with Australian juniors and then toured Europe, while we have 12 players who are on a tour for the first time and have not played at the international level,” the Pakistan hockey official, who refused to be named, told Telecom Asia Sport on Thursday.

“It’s a contrast when the two teams train,” said the official. “The Indian team practices with 150 Kookaburra balls, while we have just 12, and the rest are of inferior quality. Their hockey sticks are also superior.”

Despite the contrast, the official said Pakistan players are brimming with passion and will try to put on the best show, www.telecomasia.net reported. “Come what may, we will try our best, and when the opponents are India, the level of passion in Pakistan players is different.”

Just like at the senior level, India have dominated Pakistan in the junior events, having won seven of the last eight matches with one draw. Pakistan’s last victory over India at the Junior level was at Johar Baro in 2016.

The semifinal is scheduled for June 5, with the final and third-place playoff to follow on June 6.

IANS

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