June 05, 2026 12:58 AM हिंदी

Sadie Sink comes onboard for ‘The Marriage Plot’ adaptation

Sadie Sink comes onboard for ‘The Marriage Plot’ adaptation

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sadie Sink, who is known for her work in the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Stranger Things’, has been signed for the upcoming series ‘The Marriage Plot’.

It will be a limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides’ 2011 novel of the same name, reports ‘Variety’.

Sadie Sink will star in the project, which is written by Will Arbery and directed by Hiro Murai and will stream on Hulu and will be produced by FX Productions.

As per the official description, ‘The Marriage Plot’ follows “three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity”.

Sink, Arbery and Murai all serve as executive producers alongside Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures; Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films; Eugenides; and Carver Karaszewski and Claudia Shin for Chum Films. Yiyi Huang serves as producer. A24 produces the series with FX Productions.

As per ‘Variety’, Sadie Sink is best known for playing Max Mayfield in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, with other prominent credits including Darren Aronofsky’s 2022 film ‘The Whale’ as well as ‘John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway’, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ on the West End.

In 2021, she was in Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ opposite Dylan O’Brien. Up next, she’ll appear in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ and executive produce Universal’s film adaptation of ‘John Proctor Is The Villain’.

Arbery was a writer on HBO’s ‘Succession’ and wrote the acclaimed 2019 play ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’. In December, FX greenlit his original series ‘Seven Sisters’. Murai was a director and producer on FX’s ‘Atlanta’, and further collaborated with Donald Glover on his 2018 music video ‘This Is America’. He recently produced and directed on Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay’ and is currently developing the samurai film ‘Bushido’, his feature debut, at A24.

--IANS

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