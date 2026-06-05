June 05, 2026 12:58 AM हिंदी

Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment on ex-husband Brad Pitt 2 decade after divorce

Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment on ex-husband Brad Pitt 2 decade after divorce

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has spoken up about her ex-husband Brad Pitt 20 years after they parted ways.

The actress made a rare comment on the ‘Fight Club’ actor. Speaking to Lisa Kudrow, the ‘Friends’ actress opened up about working with her former partner, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Both Jennifer and Lisa starred on the hit sitcom together from 1994 to 2004. The pair played two of the core six main characters, Rachel and Phoebe, and were joined by many famous co-stars, including Brad, who was in a Thanksgiving episode.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in the episode, he played Will, a former classmate of Ross (played by David Schwimmer), Monica (played by Courtney Cox) and Rachel. He and Ross had formed an "I hate Rachel Green" club, which she only discovered after he joined them for Thanksgiving dinner.

The pair reflected on the episode when Jennifer asked Lisa if she liked the Thanksgiving instalments, telling her friend that she thought they "were fun".

The two spoke in a new interview as part of Variety's Actors on Actors. Lisa said, "Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious”.

Jennifer immediately agreed, "That was hilarious. We had so many (guest stars), Sean Penn. They were always nervous. Remember? I always found it fascinating how nervous they were”.

Brad, who was spotted at the Isle of Man TT just yesterday, and Jennifer were still married when he appeared on the show.

After first being introduced by their managers in 1994, the two were first pictured together in 1998, after she split from Tate Donovan and his engagement to Gwyneth Paltrow came to an end. They were married two years later in a Malibu wedding that was rumoured to have cost $1million.

--IANS

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