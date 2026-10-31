October 31, 2026 9:08 PM हिंदी

South Africa rise to second, New Zealand take top spot in WTC standings after Australia defeat

South Africa rise to second, New Zealand take top spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after Australia's defeat in Cape Town Test on Saturday. Photo credit: @ProteasMenCSA/X

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) South Africa's 176-run victory over Australia in the third and final Test at Newlands in Cape Town has triggered a significant reshuffle in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, with New Zealand moving to the top of the table and the Proteas climbing to second place.

Australia, who entered the series decider as the table-toppers, have slipped to third following their defeat, while India have moved up to fourth after Bangladesh suffered a loss against the West Indies in Dhaka.

New Zealand now lead the standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 72.22, while South Africa have moved into second place with 71.43 PCT, improving from their previous 66.67 following the series-clinching victory.

Australia have dropped to third with 69.23 PCT after losing the series 1-2. The hosts produced a dominant performance in Cape Town, bowling out Australia for just 111 in their second innings while defending a target of 288 runs.

Simon Harmer led the attack with six wickets and Kagiso Rabada bagged three as South Africa registered a convincing 176-run victory. The result also saw the Proteas dethrone Australia as the number one-ranked Test side.

Earlier, India moved up one place to fourth in the WTC standings with 51.52 PCT, benefiting from Bangladesh's defeat against the West Indies.

Bangladesh had occupied fourth place before the Dhaka Test with 55.56 PCT, having won three of their six matches, lost two and drawn one. India were fifth with 51.52 PCT after recording five victories and two draws from 11 matches.

However, the West Indies' victory resulted in Bangladesh's PCT falling to 47.62, pushing them down the table and allowing India to move ahead.

The West Indies, meanwhile, have improved their position with their PCT rising from 20.83 to 26.92. They remain eighth but have narrowed the gap on seventh-placed Sri Lanka, who have a PCT of 33.33.

Before the latest results, Australia were leading the WTC standings, followed by New Zealand and South Africa. The latest outcomes have brought the top three teams closer, making the race for a place in the final increasingly competitive.

The top two teams in the World Test Championship standings at the end of the cycle will qualify for the fourth edition of the final, scheduled to be played at The Oval next year.

--IANS

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