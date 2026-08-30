South Africa pacer Sipamla ruled out of T20I tri-series in Namibia, Simelane named replacement

Windhoek, Aug 30 (IANS) South Africa fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I tri-series featuring Namibia and Zimbabwe after sustaining a left hamstring injury, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Sunday.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Andile Simelane, who has represented South Africa in 10 T20Is, has been named as Sipamla's replacement in the Proteas squad for the remainder of the tour.

Sipamla suffered the injury during South Africa’s opening match against hosts Namibia, where he managed to bowl just nine deliveries before being forced off the field in visible discomfort. Sipamla, 28, subsequently missed the Proteas’ second fixture against Zimbabwe as medical staff assessed the severity of the muscle strain.

"DP World Lions seamer Lutho Sipamla has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 International (T20I) Tri-series against Namibia and Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring injury. The 28-year-old sustained the injury while bowling during his second over of the first match against Namibia on Friday.

“Hollywoodbets Dolphins all-rounder Andile Simelane has been named as his replacement. Western Province seamer Tshepo Moreki has been added to South Africa A One-Day squad against Bangladesh A," CSA said in its official statement.

Sipamla becomes the second South African player to be sidelined from the tri-series after batting all-rounder Jason Smith was ruled out prior to the team’s departure to Namibia due to a groin injury. The selection committee had opted not to name a replacement for Smith at the time.

The injury adds to South Africa’s growing fitness concerns ahead of a demanding international calendar. Premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is also ruled out of the Tests and ODIs against Australia as he continues to recover from a right hamstring issue picked during the winter conditioning training.

South Africa still has two more round-robin matches scheduled in the tri-series, with the prospect of playing a third fixture looming should they qualify for the final. The T20I tri-series will be immediately followed by a three-match ODI series against Namibia.

The Proteas are hosting Australia for white-ball and red-ball series, before embarking on a full tour of Bangladesh. It will be followed by a home assignment against England featuring Tests and ODIs ahead of the next edition of the SA20 league.

--IANS

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