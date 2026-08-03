Sourav was amazing at building team culture during this year’s SA20, says Maharaj

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Pretoria Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj has credited head coach Sourav Ganguly's exceptional leadership for fostering a positive team culture, which played a pivotal role in driving the franchise to reach the SA20 season four final.

“I think in tournaments like this, you've got to build a nice team culture around everything, and Sourav was amazing at that. "We had a lot of guys that bought into what we tried to achieve. Often during the competition, when we weren't playing, we'd get in the team room, have dinner together, watch other games, and chat cricket.

“There was a real buzz and energy within the camp, which was a privilege to be a part of. To create something so special in the first season was really exciting. Hopefully, we can build on that, and that will last for generations to come,” Maharaj told SA20 on Monday.

The Capitals are set to kick off their season five campaign against defending champions Sunrisers in Gqeberha on January 17, 2027, in a high-stakes rematch of last edition's summit clash. The tournament will run until February 21, the day when the final is played at Newlands in Cape Town.

Maharaj added that he prefers to focus on starting the new campaign on a strong note rather than dwelling on past heartbreaks. “It's always going to be the case to the public (revenge), but I think it's just about putting our best foot forward. We know it's always important to start the competition really well on the front foot, and to do it against the defending champions would be a nice step in the right direction towards the new season.”

Maharaj led from the front both as a strategist and with the ball in his debut season at Centurion, picking up 12 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 6.54. Having previously spent three seasons with Durban's Super Giants, the left-arm spinner was full of praise for the passionate home support at the SuperSport Park.

“When I made the transition to play in Pretoria, that was one of the things I looked forward to - seeing the crowd - and they really didn't disappoint. They exceeded every bit of my expectations.

“To see them through good and bad times, the crowd at Centurion was phenomenal, and long may that continue. It's a wonderful place to play cricket, to embrace the fans, and for the fans to embrace us the way they did was just what we needed to spur us to get into the final.”

--IANS

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