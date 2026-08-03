Cycling: Harshita Jakhar becomes first Indian woman to feature at Tour de France Femmes

Aigle (Switzerland), Aug 3 (IANS) Harshita Jakhar created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman to feature in the Tour de France Femmes, the ladies' version of the world's most renowned cycling competition, leading a group of riders during the ceremonial start of Stage 2 in Aigle, Switzerland.

The 19-year-old cyclist from Rajasthan was one of eight riders who were chosen for the UCI World Cycling Talent Programme, an initiative aimed at giving promising cyclists from developing cycling countries exposure to elite racing environments.

Harshita took part in a 4.5km neutralised ride which took place before the second stage of the prestigious race and which was attended by riders from Afghanistan, Algeria, Chile, Ethiopia, Namibia and Uganda.

The Tour de France Femmes, which is one of the major events on the UCI Women's World Tour schedule, started in Lausanne on August 1 and will end in Nice on August 9.

David Lappartient, president of the UCI, welcomed Harshita's involvement and praised the young Indian cyclist, stating that he was confident she would one day come back to compete in the race.

Lappartient said that he is delighted to have such a talented woman as Harshita Jakhar in the esteemed UCI World Cycling Talent Programme and that she will enjoy taking part in the Tour de France Femmes, soon returning to take part in the actual competition.

Harshita is trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence in Patiala with her father and coach, Rakesh Jakhar, who was a former cyclist and competed for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

She became one of India's most promising young cyclists following her win of three gold medals at the 2025 Khelo India Youth Games, and her record also consists of a silver medal and two bronze medals at the 2024 Asian Junior Cycling Championships.

The fact that Harshita is taking part in the Tour de France Femmes represents another important achievement for Indian cycling and provides the teenager with valuable experience when riding alongside some of the best cyclists in the world as she proceeds on her way to competing at the top level of the sport.

--IANS

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