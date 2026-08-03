Pakistan's forceful occupation, looting of natural resources fueled call for Baloch nationalism: Report

Islamabad, Aug 3 (IANS) Pakistani authorities have described the Baloch resistance as the handiwork of foreign intelligence agencies but the truth is that the forceful occupation and looting of natural resources in the province have led to the call for Baloch nationalism, a report has detailed.

Pakistani security forces have been facing heavy casualties due to coordinated rebel attacks in Balochistan. The Pakistani army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) was forced to launch operations that were described as “large-scale and intelligence-based." Pakistani forces and law enforcement agencies have jointly announced the launch of 'Operation Shaban' and 'Operation Al-Azm' in response to Baloch rebel attacks, a report in The Times of Israel mentioned.

"With these extensive assaults, the Baloch fighters once again showcased their capacity to coordinate intricate attacks, as well as their reach and capability. However, this is despite the fact that nearly all of the federal and state security and intelligence agencies of Pakistan have a substantial presence in Balochistan. All branches of the Pakistan military, including the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard, have a presence in Balochistan, with the Army being the most significant," the Times of Israel report stated.

It added that the Pakistani military establishment is embarrassed after facing the recent attacks and has initiated a military operation. However, each operation initiated by GHQ in Balochistan inevitably fails, irrespective of the number, due to various reasons like the vast geography of the province. Balochistan's border with Iran and Afghanistan is poorly guarded and porous and Pakistan is unable to allocate the level of force required in the province. Baloch armed groups have also enhanced their capabilities and the Pakistani forces receive no support from the local population as they consider the Pakistani deep state as looters who are exploiting their land and using it as a colony.

"At the core of the ethno-nationalist armed resistance is the deep-rooted feeling of oppression among the Baloch people. The Pakistani deep state has always labelled this resistance as the handiwork of foreign intelligence agencies. But the truth is that the forceful occupation and looting of vast natural resources have fueled the call of Baloch nationalism. With limited or no access to education, jobs, electricity, roads, and clean water," the report said.

"A common Baloch fails to understand why he is forced to live in abject poverty. While Islamabad is benefiting from the natural resources of his homeland. The Baloch movement seems to have spread deeper into Baloch society. Anti-state sentiments have gripped the entire province. It’s a hard truth that Balochistan has already slipped from Pakistan’s hands, and it’s only a matter of time before Islamabad will witness a second division of the so-called country," it added.

Last month, Baloch armed fighters launched a series of attacks targeting Pakistani forces and installations across multiple districts of Balochistan, leaving several personnel dead, local media reported citing sources.

The fighters also seized and torched multiple vehicles transporting minerals, after opening fire on a convoy in the Nokchah area of Chagai district.

The incident came against the backdrop of an "economic blockade" declared by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Since the announcement, the group has established control over major highways across Balochistan, with reports indicating that over 200 vehicles have been set ablaze, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a separate incident, a large Pakistani military convoy heading to Noshki city was attacked on the N-40 highway near the Killi Batto area. The convoy included bulletproof vehicles and was accompanied by police personnel.

Reports suggest Pakistani security personnel were killed in the attack, although the number could not immediately be confirmed. A police vehicle assigned to the deputy commissioner was struck, but the official reportedly escaped without injury.

--IANS

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