Arjun Rampal grateful for all the 'Pyar Ishq aur Mohabbat' as he completes 25 years in Bollywood

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has expressed his gratitude for all the 'Pyar Ishq aur Mohabbat' he has received over the years as he completed 25 years in Bollywood on Monday.

Commemorating 25 years of his debut movie, he wrote on Instagram, "25 years ago on this day, I had my first release Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Little did I know then, how relevant this title will become in my life. As I received a lot of Love and Mohabbat from so many people. I try my best to reciprocate. I am truly grateful, for this career of mine, each and every experience, good or bad, big or small. They all are blessings, that moulded me into the artist I am today. I can say confidently I wouldn’t change a thing (sic)."

He further thanked his directors, producers, and co-stars for having faith in him.

The 'Rock On!!' actor added, "The first three directors @rajiv_rai_ #AshokMehta #ShantanuSheory who believed and loved genuinely. All my costars, my producers, especially @vashubhagnani_ @ritesh_sid @rameshtaurani @shabbirboxwalaofficial @gaurikhan who repeated me regardless of the outcome of the films."

Arjun gave a special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan for convincing him to do Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'.

He also thanked the 'Dhurandhar' maker, saying, "@adityadharfilms I love u my dearest boya. Thank you for pushing me and keeping my trust."

In his latest social media post, Arjun also applauded Amitabh Bachchan for simply being himself.

"@amitabhbachchan for just being the best. I have looked up to you Sir and thank you for all you shared, so generously. To all the amazing talents on and off screen with whom I have broken bread, wrestled, danced, sang and laughed with," he went on to write.

At the end of the post, Arjun also mentioned that he is nothing without his admirers.

"It’s been special. Thank you for making me believe, thank you for believing. Thank you Thank you Thank you. Lots of Pyar Ishq aur mohabbat to all", concluded the post.

--IANS

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