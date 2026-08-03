Salman Khan asks Sohail if he’s still listening to ex-wife Seema

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently paid a visit to the sets of the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’, and had the facility spellbound.

The clips from the show are now going viral on the Internet, and show the superstar being his brother Sohail Khan in the show.

The video shows Salman angrily asking his brother if he is still listening to his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

Salman told his brother, “You're still listening to Seema? I shouldn't say this, should I say it? My dear noble brother took all the blame onto him. But I know as a brother, that how much he's tried. I know what we've seen. I mean, like, emotionally, just taking it in, taking it in, taking it in, and that, throughout”.

Sohail then said, “I freaked out today”. Salman affirmatively asked him, “You freaked out today?”.

Elsewhere, during the episode, Salman recollected his time in jail, and spoke about facing the difficulties that prisoners often face in the jails.

The actor recently went to the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’ to see his brother Sohail Khan. A promo from the show has gone viral on the Internet, and it shows Salman talking about the time when he was in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

He told the contestants on the show, “Many years ago, when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there were 50-60 people there. One bathroom, Indian style commode, sometimes there were lizards, water and s*** were filled all the way till here”.

The actor was in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan during his periods of incarceration. He spent time there across four different occasions between 1998 and 2018 in connection with the blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases.

The case involves the illegal hunting of two endangered blackbucks in October 1998 during the filming of ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ near Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The incident sparked widespread outrage from the local Bishnoi community, who consider the animal sacred.

The event also triggered jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has issued several threats to the actor owing to his involvement in the poaching case.

--IANS

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