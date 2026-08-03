Rashmika Mandanna details nature of her injury, calls ‘Mysaa’ her most aggressive film

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, has shared an update on her recovery after she suffered an injury to her hip bone.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her recovery phase. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she detailed the nature of her injury and the recovery process.

She wrote, “Hie guyssss. Injuries suck, and I was really hoping that no one would get to know.. but well. Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee. It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine”.

She explained that she suffered the injury while shooting for a dance sequence in her upcoming film ‘Mysaa’, which she called the most aggressive film she has ever done.

She shared, “But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff and this happened during my dance shoot for ‘Mysaa’. My god that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure. But don’t worry.. it hurts but it’s not unbearable or something”.

“So ya that’s that.. and I feel like this is god saying you’ll never take a break if it’s left to you so here.. let me do it for you. You know all these injuries I’ve had is random af freak accidents what are the odds. Forced holiday, but hey not complaining at all. I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them. Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for a while and if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo. Well that’s about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I’ll update soon. Love ya. Don’t worry ok. Biggest loves and kisses and hugs (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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