Inauguration of TCA Arena is a significant milestone for cricket in Tanzania, says Jay Shah

Dar Es Salaam, Aug 3 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah has termed the inauguration of the brand-new TCA Arena as a "significant milestone" for cricket in Tanzania, adding that the country's rapid emergence as a key player in the sport's global expansion is a positive development.

“The inauguration of the TCA Arena is a significant milestone for cricket in Tanzania and demonstrates what can be achieved through vision, commitment and strong collaboration.

"The progress made by the Tanzania Cricket Association is remarkable. TCA have shown great ambition and determination in developing a modern cricket facility while continuing to expand participation, strengthen its workforce and create better opportunities for players across the country,” said Shah in an ICC statement on Monday.

Apart from Shah, Prof. William A.L. Anangisye, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Ms Neema Msitha, Secretary General of the National Sports Council, and Dr B.S. Sreekumar, Chairman of the Tanzania Cricket Association, were present at the event.

The historic inauguration comes just days before Tanzania hosts the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2026 from August 8-18, with the new TCA Arena acting as the principal venue for the international tournament.

“The TCA Arena represents an exciting future for cricket in Tanzania and the wider African region. It will provide an important platform for Tanzania to host international cricket, develop its players, coaches and match officials, and inspire more young people to become involved in the game.

“The ICC will continue to work alongside Tanzania and its other Members to enhance cricket infrastructure, build local capability and ensure that the opportunities available through ICC programmes are used to create sustainable growth," added Shah.

The development of the TCA Arena officially kicked off in October 2024, following a land allocation by the University of Dar es Salaam. A formal groundbreaking ceremony was held in April 2025, attended by ICC Directors and delegates from member nations.

Full-scale construction began a month later in May 2025 with extensive site clearing and ground preparation. The project reached completion in July 2026, leaving the facility fully equipped and ready to host international fixtures.

Echoing the sentiment, TCA Chairman Dr B.S. Sreekumar termed the arena's launch a transformative moment for local cricket. “The inauguration of the TCA Arena is a defining moment for cricket in Tanzania. This facility is far more than a cricket ground; it represents a vision for the future of our sport and demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnerships, commitment and belief.

“We are proud to provide our players, coaches and future generations with a world-class home for cricket, while creating new opportunities to host international competitions and inspire more young Tanzanians to embrace the game.

“On behalf of the Tanzania Cricket Association, I extend my sincere appreciation to the International Cricket Council, the University of Dar es Salaam, the Government of Tanzania, our sponsors, partners, contractors, staff and everyone whose dedication has made this dream a reality,” he concluded.

--IANS

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