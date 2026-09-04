Sourav Ganguly calls ‘Bigg Boss’ the ‘biggest show in the country’, says it stands apart for its scale and reach

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Indian cricket stalwart Sourav Ganguly is set to return to television hosting after a decade.

This time, he would be seen taking charge of the Bengali edition of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Bangla.

Ganguly, who has hosted many television shows during his career, said returning to the format after 10 years and associating with Endemol Shine India for the first time makes the project a new experience for him.

“Bigg Boss is the biggest show in the country and has always stood apart because of the scale of its audience and the way the franchise has travelled across languages. I have done many shows on TV but never hosted this, so joining Endemol Shine India for the first time and leading its Bengali edition with Bigg Boss Bangla, after ten years is a wonderful new experience,” Sourav Ganguly said.

The former cricketer has previously been associated with television as a host and presenter, but Bigg Boss Bangla marks his entry into the Bigg Boss franchise.

Meanwhile, the Hindi edition of Bigg Boss is also gearing up for its landmark 20th season, with superstar Salman Khan continuing as the host.

The new season is set to premiere from September 5, bringing back the franchise’s signature mix of contestants, tasks, confrontations and unexpected twists.

The 20th season is being positioned as a special milestone for the franchise, with the makers introducing new elements inside the Bigg Boss house.

Among the additions is a two XL room, along with a few more fun elements.

---IANS

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