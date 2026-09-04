Soha Ali Khan opens up on challenges of raising her 8-year old daughter

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress and author Soha Ali Khan recently spoke about the challenges of raising her 8-year old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu during the latest episode of her ‘All About Her’ podcast.

The latest episode featured author, researcher, and storyteller Dr. Seema Anand, who is known for her work around sexuality, relationships, and ancient Indian traditions, alongside author, content creator, and sexual wellness advocate Leeza Mangaldas, who has been encouraging more open and informed conversations around sex, pleasure, and intimacy.

The conversation touched upon the right age to introduce children to conversations around sexuality.

Talking about the same, Soha shared, “These books (The Art of Seduction and Speak Easy) have been on my dining table as well over the past couple of weeks, and my daughter’s eight and she can read now. And I thought, oh, should I… because also she was going through my cue cards the other day and, you know, I said maybe I should take away the ones that are related to this podcast because she might ask questions. And I thought, okay, let me just… and luckily, she went through the Kiran Bedi ones and she didn’t go through these ones, so she was asking other questions”.

Through their candid and insightful perspectives, the episode looks at how women can better understand their desires, embrace sexual pleasure without shame, and navigate intimacy in a more open and empowered way.

Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. They began dating in 2009 and tied the knot on January 25, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple has one child, Inaaya, who was born on September 29, 2017. Soha and Kunal have generally kept their family life private while occasionally sharing glimpses of their parenting and life with Inaaya.

‘All About Her’ is available to stream on YouTube.

--IANS

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