September 04, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

RBI may raise repo rate to 5.75-6 pc in H2 FY27: Report

RBI may raise repo rate to 5.75-6 pc in H2 FY27: Report

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India could raise its key repo rate to 5.75-6 per cent in the second half of FY27 as it seeks to contain excess banking liquidity and rising inflation amid strong economic growth, according to a report.

A report by Union Bank of India said it is expected to see two to three rate increases of 25 basis points each from the current 5.25 per cent with the rate hike cycle likely to begin in December under its base-case scenario.

"Rate hikes are back on the table for H2 FY27," it said and added that December appeared to be the more likely starting point.

The outlook comes as foreign exchange inflows under the Reserve Bank of India's special swap facility have surged to about $136 billion as of August 31 with $127.23 billion coming through FCNR(B) deposits and the remainder through overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings.

The report also highlighted that the inflows have sharply increased liquidity in the banking system, with core liquidity rising to 8.05 trillion rupees by mid-August from 4.82 trillion rupees in mid-June.

In an illustrative scenario, core liquidity could rise further to around 14.17 trillion rupees by September 11 making liquidity management a key policy challenge for the central bank.

"After getting dollar flows, now rupee liquidity management is key policy challenge for RBI," according to the report.

In addition, UBI expects the RBI to announce measures to absorb excess liquidity before its October policy meeting. Short- and longer-term variable rate reverse repo operations (VRRR) and incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) are among the measures it sees as having a high probability of being used.

The central bank could also consider bond sales and foreign exchange swaps to absorb liquidity, the report said.

Moreover, the PSU bank expects the RBI to initially rely on temporary measures that can be reversed as credit demand strengthens in the second half of FY27. Also, it estimates that a 50:50 mix of short-term VRRR and longer-duration measures could be used to absorb the projected surplus.

However, a rate hike in October cannot be ruled out if the US Federal Reserve raises rates in September and the RBI first absorbs excess liquidity through durable measures, the report said.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

India, Germany collaborate on energy-efficient 'Green AI' models for healthcare

India, Germany collaborate on energy-efficient 'Green AI' models for healthcare

Geothermal energy poised to accelerate India’s drive to Net Zero by 2070

Geothermal energy poised to accelerate India’s drive to Net Zero by 2070

Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hit lifetime highs

Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hits lifetime high

Liverpool agree deal to sign French wonderkid Djylian N'Guessan (Credit: Liverpool)

Liverpool agree deal to sign French wonderkid Djylian N'Guessan

Ex-Pakistan head coach Gillespie slams Javed over wholesale changes in Pakistan Test team

Ex-Pakistan head coach Gillespie slams Javed over wholesale changes in Pakistan Test team

Padikkal, Siraj to play in Duleep Trophy final for South Zone

Padikkal, Siraj to play in Duleep Trophy final for South Zone

NRAI announces preparatory camps ahead of Asian Games 2026 (Credit: NRAI)

NRAI announces preparatory camps ahead of Asian Games 2026

Emerging market data centre pipeline doubles current global capacity: Report

Emerging market data centre pipeline doubles current global capacity: Report

Sonakshi Batra recollects childhood memories of Janmashtami

Sonakshi Batra recollects childhood memories of Janmashtami

Karishma Tanna announces name of her baby boy: A name that means sacred knowledge

Karishma Tanna announces name of her baby boy: A name that means sacred knowledge