Jackie Shroff celebrates 39 years of ‘Kaash’, starring Dimple Kapadia, Mehmood and Satish Kaushik

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane as he marked 39 years of his film ‘Kaash’, which released on September 4, 1987.

The actor shared a collage featuring many memorable stills from the film, bringing back memories of the movie that also starred Dimple Kapadia, Master Makrand, Anupam Kher, Mehmood and Satish Kaushik.

The collage features Jackie Shroff in different moments from the film, including scenes with Dimple Kapadia and Mukri. It also includes a still featuring Mehmood, while another frame captures Jackie and Dimple in an intense emotional moment.

The actor also used the song ‘Kya Hai Tumhaara Naam, Alladin Alladin’ as the background track for the post. The song featured Mehmood, Mohammed Aziz and Sonali Vajpayee, with music composed by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics penned by Farooq Qaiser.

Released in 1987, ‘Kaash’ was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Anwar Ali and F.K. Rattonsey. The film revolved around Ritesh, played by Jackie Shroff, a successful film star whose career takes a drastic turn after a series of box-office failures.

The couple's young son Romi becomes caught between his parents as their relationship deteriorates.

The film's ensemble cast included Jackie Shroff as Ritesh, Dimple Kapadia as Pooja, Master Makrand as Romi, Anupam Kher as Alok, Soni Razdan as Najma, Dalip Tahil as Vijay, Mukri, Satish Kaushik in a special appearance as Jagan and Mehmood in a special appearance. The film also featured Akash Khurana, Avtar Gill, Raju Kher, Subbiraj, Kamal Chopra and Anjan Srivastava, among others.

Talking about Jackie Shroff's first screen apperance on the silver screen came with Dev Anand's ‘Swami Dada’ in 1982, where he played an uncredited role.

He went on to get his breakthrough as a leading man with Subhash Ghai's ‘Hero’ in 1983, opposite Meenakshi Seshadri. The film became a major success and established him as a leading star.

He then appeared in films such as ‘Andar Baahar’, ‘Jaanoo’, ‘Yudh’, ‘Karma’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Khal Nayak’, ‘Gardish’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Border’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mission Kashmir’ and ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’, among numerous others.

Away from the screen, Jackie Shroff has also become closely associated with environmental causes and his love for plants and trees. He has repeatedly used his public platform to encourage people to plant trees and adopt greener lifestyles.

–IANS

rd/