September 04, 2026 4:13 PM हिंदी

Meghna Gulzar says consuming non-fiction doesn’t make her cynical but real

Meghna Gulzar says consuming non-fiction doesn’t make her cynical but real

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has said that she feeds her mind through non-fiction.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that reading non-fiction does disappoint her at times but it also keeps her real.

When asked if reading non-fiction makes her cynical, she said, “No, I think it keeps me real. Does it disappoint me and depress me from time to time? Of course it does. But it also keeps you real”.

She added, “Yes, it's not like I don't consume fiction. I do. Sometimes I do want to escape into a fantasy or a sci-fi adventure or a romance. I do. But I think to feed the mind, I go towards non-fiction”.

Meanwhile, ‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Earlier, the filmmaker said that while both Prithviraj and Kareena’s characters are approaching the case from different angles, they don’t belong to opposite ends of the spectrum.

She earlier told IANS, “They are actually not at the opposite ends of the spectrum. They are part of the same spectrum. They are part of the same world of law enforcement and the police force. It is circumstances that put them on opposite sides of an incident”.

Produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

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