There's nothing wrong with Sabalenka standing up for herself: Johanna Konta

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Former British player Johanna Konta has defended Aryna Sabalenka after the world No. 1 clapped back at a reporter, who asked her questions about her pre-tournament activities.

After her second-round win, Sabelenka was disgruntled by a line of questioning about her activities of the week leading up to the US Open. "How are you finding like your mood once now that the tournament has started? Obviously, last week it’s lots of parties and fun and stuff like that,” the journalist asked.

Sabalenka lambasted the reporter, saying "what kind of question did he ask?"

"You guys are like a joke. Parties? Fun? Why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that? Just because I posted some activities with brands and you think that I've been partying?" she said in the press conference.

Sabalenka's comments made headlines around the world and former British No. 1 Konta has leapt to the defence of the two-time US Open winner.

"I think this is the perfect example of don't always believe what you see on social media," Konta told Eurosport. "I think Aryna will have obligations to the brand that she works with. There is no doubt that an athlete, and a successful athlete like Aryna Sabalenka, is putting the necessary work in to be as successful as she is."

"And, to be fair, from her point of view, I do think the question was slightly antagonistic in a way, but I think it's because the press feel like they can get a reaction out of her."

Sabalenka, who is aiming to win her third straight US Open singles title, had little trouble eliminating Iatcenko. The Belarusian struck 24 winners and converted six of her eight break-point opportunities in the 54-minute match.

With a win, Sabalenka runs her US Open winning streak to 15 matches, and she has won 22 straight second-round matches in Grand Slam events.

Konta said that Sabalenka had good reason to speak out. "I don't think there's anything wrong with her explaining herself, or even her standing up for herself in that way, but yes, it definitely does get everyone talking," Konta added.

"I have no doubt that Aryna Sabalenka's priorities are in check, because that's what professional athletes do. There are commitments off court, but those commitments off court wouldn't exist without her on-court results."

--IANS

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