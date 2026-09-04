Ridhima Pandit vents frustration after third maid runs away: What am I doing wrong?

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Ridhima Pandit hilariously vented her frustration after her third domestic help allegedly ran away from her home with “some extra stuff” which she was not supposed to take, quipping that all three maids had “run away for love”.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Ridhima also shared a humorous conversation that took place between her and a friend, who advised her to sleep in the same direction as those who had “run away” to get married.

Ridhima said in the clip that she made the video in sheer frustration.

“Literally, I am sitting in my nightwear because I was woken up in the morning and told that our maid has run away. Literally, she ran away. I mean, she is the third maid who has run away. So, I just want to understand: why did she run away? Because of her boyfriend's love. Let's not forget, same reason, all three maids. They all ran away for love.So, I want to know if there is any love affair in my house. That whoever comes to my house, she loves her boyfriend so much that she has to run away.”

The actress also shared that the maid ran away with some money, which she tagged as “extra stuff”.

“Well, this one even ran away with some extra stuff which she was not supposed to take (money), you know. So, I just want to ask Mumbaikars: what wrong are we doing? What am I doing? I give them lots of food. I give them a good, safe shelter. So, I mean, what is happening?”

Ridhima said she and her family give their househelps a lot of love and respect.

“Not just me, my whole family. My dad's driver, when I was young, I think I was 10-12 years old or 8-9 years old, he is still with me. So, I don't understand where I am going wrong. Anu Anaconda, as you all know, she has been with us since 2017.”

She added: “So, like, do you know what my friend said? She asked, ‘In which direction do these people sleep? Those who were running away because everyone is getting married.’ And advised me to sleep in the same direction. You never know. I could be the next one running away to get married.”

Ridhima wrote in the caption: “Suno kal raat ki kahani kya aapki bhi house help aise bhaag jaati hai? #mumbaidiaries #maidwoes #househelp #mumbaikars.”

--IANS

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