Anil Kapoor looks back at fitness journey: Progress isn’t always about how fast you go

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has looked back on his fitness journey, saying that four years after he last recorded a run like this, the journey has continued despite changing pace and shape.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself from a racing track. In the clip, the star is seen running as fast as he could.

For the caption the star wrote: “Four years since I last recorded a run like this. The journey never really stopped just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward. Progress isn’t always about how fast you go.”

“Sometimes, it’s simply about continuing.”

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On the work front, the actor is currently seen the show “India Ke Top 1%” as a host.

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

Anil said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to announce that India Ke Top 1% premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special.

After running across the globe in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the USA, the internationally acclaimed format The 1% Club is now making its much-awaited debut in India.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

The show airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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