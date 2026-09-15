Preity Zinta recalls a heartwarming visit to Siddhivinayak temple with mom on Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by taking a trip down memory lane as she recalled a heartwarming visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her mother.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Soldier’ actress shared pictures from her temple visit and extended warm wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion. She described the experience of being there with her mother as “amazing.” Preity also expressed gratitude towards a stranger who captured their special moments and went a step further by instantly sharing the photographs with her mother.

Sharing pictures, she wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all of you who celebrate it today May Ganpati Bappa remove all obstacles in your life & fill it with happiness & success always. These photos were taken when I last visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. It was amazing to be there with mom.”

“A heartfelt thank you to the sweet guy who took our pictures and then instantly air dropped the pictures to mom’s phone before I could react I guess I was meant to post these today. Loads of love n light to all of you Ganpati Bappa Moriya Ting!.”

The images show Preity posing with her mother at the Siddhivinayak Temple, with the idol of Lord Ganesha visible in the backdrop.

The Veer-Zara actress has often shared glimpses of her personal life and celebrations on social media.

On the professional front, Preity Zinta marked her return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus with the period drama “Batwara 1947.” The Sunny Deol starrer action drama was released on August 14, 2026.

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “VIBE,” which features Kunal Kemmu in the lead alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir. Directed by Kunal, the film is slated to hit theatres on September 18.

--IANS

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