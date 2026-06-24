Sonu Sood relives his childhood as he enjoys Mumbai’s first rain

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has spoken about his love for the first rain in Mumbai.

He shared how it brings back nostalgic childhood memories. The ‘Dabangg’ actor reflected on the simple joys of stepping out in the rain and encouraged people to reconnect with their inner child and enjoy the monsoon season. Taking to Instagram, Sonu posted a video of him and said, “Today, the first rain of Mumbai has started, and it's beautiful. When we were kids, we used to go out in the rain. We never used to think about it. We used to have all the fun. But when we started growing up, we used to think about it. Why did we go out in the rain when we were kids? We used to keep thinking about it.”

“So, I think it's very important to reconnect with your childhood. If you don't go out in the rain in Mumbai, then what's the point of living in Mumbai? So, if you're living in Mumbai or any corner of the country, and you want to live your childhood again, then go out in the rain. And may this monsoon bring lots of luck, health, happiness to all of you. And have a great monsoon hit. Enjoy the rain at midnight,” added Sonu.

In the clip, the ‘Simmba’ actor can be seen enjoying the rain while speaking into a microphone as he records the video. Sharing the clip, he simply wrote, “The rain returns. So do the memories.”

On June 24, Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city and neighbouring Palghar district.

A few days ago, Sonu Sood took a ride on the Vande Bharat Express and shared how the experience brought back memories of his early struggling days. Praising the remarkable improvements in Indian Railways, Sonu wrote, “Thank you, Indian Railways, for upgrading the everyday journey and quality of life of millions of common Indians.”

--IANS

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