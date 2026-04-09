April 09, 2026 11:09 PM हिंदी

Sonu Nigam says 'So proud of his journey' as he recalls Arijit Singh's visit to his home

Sonu Nigam says 'So proud of his journey' as he recalls Arijit Singh's visit to his home

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam shared a throwback memory from the time when Arijit Singh visited his house after a long gap of 15 years.

During the visit, Arijit even gifted Sonu Nigam a plant, which is now placed in his home mandir.

As two prominent names from the music world got together, there were some performances, which made the visit even more memorable.

Publishing a string of photos with Arijit, Sonu Nigam wrote on his social media account, "#throwback : 13th Jan 2026 my adorable Arijit in my house. After almost 15 years. So proud of his journey through these years.. And he knows very well how much I love him. The plant he brought, adorns my mandir. (sic)"

He further added, "And then my little genius Shashwat and Magic also turned up to add more love. I might share Shashwat giving us all a performance of Soona soona on whistle.. It's the most lovable sight.. But.. I'll take that call later.. Let's see how many people desire to see it.."

Recently, Arijit left everyone shocked after he announced his retirement from playback singing through an emotional post.

However, in February, he issued a clarification regarding his songs constantly being released even after the announcement.

Shedding light on the process of rolling out songs, he penned, “This message is just for my listeners please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, its a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world”.

“Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs are not less you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining people, How many times will you? there are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done. May be through this whole year. may be it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. Jay Devi”, added Arijit.

--IANS

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