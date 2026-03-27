Soni Razdan shares throwback pic with ‘her gorgeous girls’ Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Soni Razdan, on Thursday evening, shared a heartwarming throwback picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to her social media account, Soni posted a throwback selfie featuring herself along with Alia and Shaheen. The trio is seen smiling warmly for the camera.

She captioned the picture, “Throwback Thursday with my gorgeous girls.”

For the uninitiated, Soni Razdan is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The couple are parents to Alia and Shaheen.

On the professional front, Soni Razdan has had a notable career in films and television, and has appeared in projects such as Saaransh, Page 3, Raazi and Yours Truly, among others.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the actress is touted as one of the leading stars of the current times in Bollywood, and made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012.

She has since then delivered acclaimed performances in movies like Highway, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On the personal front, she is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple are parents to their daughter Raha.

Talking about Shaheen Bhatt, on the other hand, is an author and mental health advocate.

Both Alia and Shaheen share an extremely close and warm relationship, and are often seen expressing their love and support for each other publicly.

–IANS

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