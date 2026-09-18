Soni Razdan reacts to Alia Bhatt’s revelation about finding it difficult to have a 'smooth conversation' with father Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan recently shared a candid and amusing video featuring her daughter Alia Bhatt, in which the actress opened up about a quirky habit of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the veteran actress wrote, “When my daughter (@aliaabhatt) gets real about her dad, you listen because when it comes to dads, we all have a familiar story to tell. BYOB Bring Your Own Baap!.” In the video, Alia was asked about one quirk about her father that annoyed her. She humorously revealed that having a smooth and free-flowing conversation with him could sometimes be difficult because he often forgot whom he was talking to.

The ‘Highway’ actress said, “It’s very difficult to have a smooth, easy, free-flowing conversation when he forgets who he's talking to and then calls me Shaheen and then sometimes Soni and then some other people that I've never heard of and then does the same thing with everyone else.”

However, Alia revealed that the habit she once found irritating had gradually rubbed off on her as well. She added, “But lo and behold, the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree, and now I do the exact same thing. So what's annoying is I've picked up on this quirk, and I've become this quirk.”

Further, when Alia was asked when she had last told her father that she loved him, she decided not to rely on her memory and instead called him right away. As it happened, Mahesh Bhatt was at the same premises, inside a preview theatre. Alia reached out to him on the spot and said, “I love you daddy. That was the last time.”

Meanwhile, Alia has also been supporting her mother Soni Razdan, who is currently promoting her latest project “Om Ka Hari.” Directed by Harish Vyas and produced under the banner of First Ray Films, the film features Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the lead roles of Om and Hari. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18.

--IANS

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