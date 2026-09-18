Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of 2nd baby's arrival

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who are set to embrace parenthood for the 2nd time, arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganpati during the Ganeshotsav in the city on Friday.

The couple opted for ethnic wear for their visit. While Deepika was dressed in a comfortable maternity ethnic outfit with shades of hot orange, jungle green, and purple, her husband was seen dressed in a purple coloured kurta paired with white pyjamas.

As Deepika walked carefully ahead of Ranveer with her baby bump, the actor cut the crowd, and walked with hasty steps to join his wife.

Earlier, Ranveer also sought blessings at Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday night. The actor opted for a cream coloured kurta for his visit to the Navsacha Ganapati in the Currey Road area of Mumbai.

The couple is awaiting the arrival of their 2nd child. They earlier became parents to a baby girl, Dua in September 2024.

The couple has largely kept Dua away from the public eye, choosing to share only occasional glimpses of their daughter. On her second birthday in September 2026, Ranveer and Deepika shared intimate photographs from her early days and Deepika’s maternity shoot. The couple announced in April 2026 that they were expecting their second child, making their growing family another chapter in their much-followed personal journey.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 at Lake Como, Italy, in intimate ceremonies following Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj traditions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer witnessed historic success at the box-office with the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise. The actor will be next seen in ‘Pralay’.

Deepika, on her part will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film ‘King’.

--IANS

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