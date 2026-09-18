September 18, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

Tia Bajpai opens up about shooting horror music video ‘FANAA’: ‘A completely different experience’

Tia Bajpai opens up about shooting horror music video ‘FANAA’: ‘A completely different experience’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress and singer Tia Bajpai opened up about her experience of shooting the horror music video “FANAA.”

She described it as a “completely different experience” as the team aimed to create something that went beyond a conventional music video. Talking about her experience shooting the song, Tia shared, “Shooting FANAA was a completely different experience for me because we were trying to create something that feels like more than just a music video. The atmosphere, the visuals and the emotions of the character required me to completely immerse myself in that world.”

“There were moments on set that were genuinely intense, but that is also what made the experience exciting and memorable. I think audiences will connect with FANAA because beneath the horror and suspense, there is a strong emotional layer to the story. It keeps you curious, makes you feel something and hopefully stays with you even after the video ends.”

Tia Bajpai is back with a new and chilling look in FANAA, a horror music video that combines eerie visuals, an engaging story and soulful music by Arian Romal. Described as India’s first horror music video, the project explores a darker side of the format.

The project reflects the growing trend of music videos exploring genres beyond traditional romance and performance-based concepts. “FANAA” blends music, horror and cinematic storytelling to create an immersive experience that is different from a conventional music release.

Earlier, actress Tia Bajpai, known for her role in the film “Haunted – 3D,” had opened up about her single Number 1. She had shared how the track allowed her to explore a new creative side and experiment with her artistry. As a singer, actor and lyricist, Tia had said that the project gave her an opportunity to bring together her passion for music and acting while presenting herself in a new way as an artist.

--IANS

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