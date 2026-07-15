Soni Razdan expresses concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health amid ongoing hunger strike

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan has expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s deteriorating health amid his ongoing hunger strike.

Sharing her support, she penned a note urging the engineer-activist to end his hunger strike. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt’s mother took to her Instagram handle and shared a note that read, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, For your health we all do pray, please do not leave us in this way, please live to fight another day. Please stay. Please end your fast today.” For the caption, Soni simply wrote, “We need you. Don’t leave us @wangchuksworld.”

Soni Razdan is among several celebrities who have expressed concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s health. Earlier, actors including Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Omi Vaidya, and others extended their support to Wangchuk.

Recently, Shabana Azmi shared an emotional appeal urging the activist to end his hunger strike. She stated that India still needs his guidance, vision, and leadership. Sharing a photo of Sonam Wangchuk, the veteran actress wrote on Instagram, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Aap jaise vyakti ki hamare desh ko bahut zaroorat hai. Aap nainsaafi ke khilaaf khade hain, sach ke liye khade hain ,humein aap par garv hain . Iss liye hum aapse binati karte hain ke aap apna fast tod dein kyun ke hamare vidyarthion ke liye aap ka marg darshan unka hausla badhata hai. Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai iss liye aapka sehatmand rehna zaroori hai. Hum aapke saath hain.” (Our country needs people like you. You are standing against injustice and standing up for the truth, and we are proud of you. Therefore, we humbly request you to end your fast, because your guidance and support inspire and encourage our students. This struggle has a long road ahead, and it is important for you to remain healthy so that you can continue to lead and guide. We stand with you.)

Sonam Wangchuk has been observing a hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, as part of a protest seeking accountability over alleged irregularities in the examination system, including the recent NEET paper leak controversy. The protesters have called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded compensation for families impacted by the alleged examination-related issues.

Reports suggest that Wangchuk has lost approximately 8.5 kilograms since starting his fast. Doctors have expressed concerns over muscle loss and his declining physical condition.

--IANS

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